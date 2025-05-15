Police: Break-in suspect found hiding in closet, charged with violating protective order

By WLOS News Staff

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A break-in suspect, who police found hiding in the closet of a home he had entered, faces multiple charges, including protection order violations and domestic violence-related offenses.

Police said officers were called to a home on Oteen Church Road just before 6 p.m. on May 13 for a reported break-in in progress.

After locating the victim, officers searched the home and found 57-year-old Michael Lynn Turnbough hiding in a closet, police said.

Police said Turnbough was taken into custody, charged, and served with outstanding warrants from previous incidents.

The new charges include a 50B violation, which is a violation of a valid protective order under North Carolina law. He was also charged with breaking and entering, domestic criminal trespass, crime of domestic violence, and resist, delay and obstruct.

Police said Turnbough’s outstanding warrants stem from earlier incidents and include breaking and entering to terrorize, interfering with emergency communication, injury to personal property, assault on a female, and domestic violence protective order violation.

Turnbough was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility and given a $12,500 secured bond (or $1,250 to a bondsman), according to police.

