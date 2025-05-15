Problem-Solving Court celebrates graduates who chose recovery over incarceration

By Daren Bower

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan (WXMI) — Five people celebrated a different kind of graduation Wednesday at the 61st District Court in Grand Rapids, marking their completion of an 18 to 24-month program designed to break the cycle of addiction and incarceration.

The Problem-Solving Court promotes recovery for those facing criminal charges related to substance use disorders.

“I lost custody of my daughter, I lost my home, I lost family, I lost everything,” said graduate Tiffany Betzer, who was addicted to methamphetamine two years ago.

Through the program, Betzer has maintained sobriety and rebuilt her life. “Because of this program and programs like this, I’ve been able to get it all back and more. But it was a hard time,” she said.

Commencement speaker Irving Lugo, who graduated from the program in February, credits it with saving his life.

“Just addressing the addiction side of those behaviors has been really beneficial for me. I mean, it’s extremely hard to break the cycle. In fact, you know, almost impossible to do it alone,” Lugo said.

61st District Chief Judge Angela Ross emphasized that the court addresses the root causes of criminal behavior.

“A lot of my participants are in life, surviving. They’re in survival mode. They’re dealing with a substance use disorder, and we’re here giving them tools and resources, and there’s just the ability to cope with and deal with life differently, and so, they come out of here with the tools to have growth and change,” Ross said.

Betzer hopes her journey will inspire others struggling with addiction.

“I just hope that it can be a bit of a motivation to other people who are struggling and don’t see a way forward, that if you just reach out and ask for help, there are programs like this that will help if you’re ready,” she said.

People facing misdemeanor or felony charges are eligible for Problem-Solving Court. Those with charges or past convictions for violent offenses or drug distribution are assessed individually.

