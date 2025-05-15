Street piano program aimed at transforming downtown Louisville’s landscape launches

By DeAndria Turner

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — They’re more than just instruments. They’re canvases for creativity.

On Wednesday, the Louisville Downtown Partnership launched Downtown Tunes, a street piano program transforming downtown’s landscape.

Four donated pianos, custom-painted by students from Brown and Francis Parker schools, are now stationed across downtown.

“I think every student that worked on those banners is very proud of it and is very excited that people in the city, and even just tourists, can come up and see it and know that this is a piece of Louisville and a piece of our school,” said student, Jack Baldwin

Each piano invites people to pause, play, and connect.

“We want to encourage you to crank up your creative juices and have some fun with downtown tunes,” said Louisville Downtown Partnership executive director, Rebecca Fleischaker.

These instruments turn public spaces into stages for connection.

“You know a song and you want to play it, you should do it. You want to try out a tune you’ve been working on? Do it. You hear someone else playing? You want to sing along or play a duet or just hang out and listen. You can do it,” she said.

If you ever wanted to channel your inner Elton John, Stevie Wonder, or Alicia Keys, you can from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

The pianos will be stationed at the following downtown Louisville locations throughout the season:

– PNC Plaza South

– Metro Hall CitySpot

– Chase CitySpot

– Fourth Street Live

