19 teen moms graduate from JCPS program designed to help them thrive

By Joyce Ogirri

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WLKY) — In a heartwarming graduation ceremony in Louisville, seniors from Georgia Chaffee TAPP School took the stage, celebrating milestones that highlight their strength and resilience.

Among them were 19 young mothers who proved that becoming a teen mom is not the end of the road but the start of a promising new chapter.

Isabella Mimms, who became a mother at 14, reflected emotionally on her journey, crediting a supportive community and her determination.

“I know what I’m capable of, and I won’t let anyone else define who I am,” she said, holding her 2-year-old son, Matthew.

Another graduate, Lillie Mour, described her 1-year-old son, Darius, as her inspiration.

“He saved my life. Everything I do, I owe to him,” she said through joyful tears,” said Mour.

Her mother, Brandie Mour, expressed her pride and confidence in her daughter’s future.

“She has exceeded all expectations we’ve had for her. And I know that these next four years in college are not going to be easy. But I know that she will succeed,” she said.

The TAPP program has been a lifeline for these mothers, providing resources like academic support, childcare, and health care.

Delina Alexander, the principal of TAPP School, praised the graduates, emphasizing that with the right support and belief, “anything’s possible.”

Collectively, these young women earned more than $700,000 in scholarships, showcasing their relentless spirit and potential.

Both Isabella and Lillie plan to attend college, their triumphs inspiring countless others to persevere.

