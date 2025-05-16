Baby geese and their parents saved after being stuck on Milwaukee Art Museum patio

By Duaa Israr

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — With the warmer temperatures, you may notice more geese in our area, but one flock ended up exploring the streets of Milwaukee a little far from home.

The Wisconsin Humane Society’s Wildlife Center received a call for help earlier this week from the Milwaukee Art Museum about three goslings and their parents stuck on the museum’s patio.

“We had quite a walk towards some open water. They got stuck in a pretty good place,” said Grace Anderson with the Wisconsin Humane Society. “Everybody was a little nervous to approach them.”

Anderson and fellow intern Cora Heinen jumped into action.

“It took some time to make sure the little babies weren’t, that we weren’t going too fast, that we were going at an okay pace,” said Heinen.

After a 45-minute walk herding the goslings and their parents to Lake Michigan, Anderson and Heinen didn’t just get them to safety, they gave them something more.

“Now a big happy family of eight,” said Anderson.

Five abandoned goslings had arrived at the Wisconsin Humane Society the night before and were looking for parents.

“Our five babies immediately launched themselves at the parents and the parents were happy as can be with their extra babies,” said Heinen.

It was a rescue mission that saved more than just one family.

“It was such a rewarding experience to see that happy family go floating away down the lake,” said Heinen.

