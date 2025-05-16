Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Faces Uncertain Future in Washington State

By Dan Hanson

KENNEWICK, Washington (KAPP) — A popular children’s literacy program that has helped thousands of Washington families build home libraries is now facing an uncertain future as state funding dries up.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which mails free books monthly to children from birth to age five, has been operating in Benton and Franklin Counties since 2022, reaching nearly 7,000 children. But the program now faces elimination after being cut from the state’s upcoming budget.

“We know reading is the number one thing parents can do to prepare their kids for kindergarten. Mailing books to families is a simple, powerful way to support early learning,” said Asta Bonheyo, Community Impact Director for United Way of Benton and Franklin Counties, which administers the program locally.

The Washington State Legislature’s decision not to include Imagination Library funding in the 2025-2027 budget has left local affiliates like United Way scrambling to find alternative funding sources to keep books flowing to enrolled children.

Rising costs create urgent funding gap The financial challenge is significant. According to United Way officials, the cost of providing books has doubled recently, adding more than $55,000 in expenses this year for Benton and Franklin Counties alone.

Without new funding, thousands of children across the state could lose access to the program, which has been credited with helping develop early literacy skills and fostering a love of reading.

The timing is particularly concerning for early childhood advocates, as literacy rates remain a challenge in the region.

“Only 43% of children in Benton and Franklin counties enter kindergarten with the skills they need to succeed. We want to see that number go up — and keeping books coming is a big part of that,” Bonheyo explained.

A national program with a local impact

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library was founded in 1995 by the country music star to foster a love of reading among children in her home county in Tennessee. The program has since expanded nationwide and internationally, with local partners helping to fund and administer the book deliveries.

The program’s model typically involves a cost-sharing arrangement between the Dollywood Foundation and local partners. With state funding eliminated, the full financial burden now falls on local organizations like United Way.

Community support sought

United Way of Benton and Franklin Counties is now turning to the community for support, asking for donations to help bridge the funding gap and keep the program operating.

For many families, the program represents more than just free books—it’s an investment in their children’s future academic success and love of learning.

Research has consistently shown that early exposure to books and reading is a critical factor in kindergarten readiness and later academic achievement. Programs like Imagination Library aim to ensure all children have access to age-appropriate books regardless of their family’s economic situation.

How to help

Community members interested in supporting the Imagination Library program can make donations through United Way of Benton and Franklin Counties’ official donation page. More information is available at Apple Valley News Now’s website.

As the funding deadline approaches, thousands of families across Washington are hoping the program that has delivered literary adventures to their doorsteps each month will find a way to continue its mission of putting books in the hands of young readers.

