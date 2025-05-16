How two graduates are celebrating this major life milestone earlier than most

By Erin Burnett

Click here for updates on this story

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (WXII) — As the class of 2025 celebrates their accomplishments and embarks on new life journeys, one pair of graduating siblings is hitting these milestones earlier than most.

Zaria Hanchell graduated from North Carolina Central University last week with a degree in political science at just 18 years old.

At NCCU, Hanchell received a full-ride scholarship as a part of the Cheatham-White Scholars Program.

“My parents, especially, have been supportive throughout my entire academic journey. My mother homeschooled my brother and I during some time in elementary school,” she said.

Hanchell will be off to law school at Elon University in the fall.

On Friday, her brother Zion Hanchell, is graduating as valedictorian of his high school class at Winston Salem Christian School at 16 years old.

During the college application process, Zion accrued about $1.3 million in scholarships from 13 universities.

He will be attending North Carolina A&T State University as a pre-med chemistry major.

He is also receiving a full-ride scholarship.

The siblings credit their success to their parents, whom they said instilled in them faith and a love of education.

They also have many hobbies, from art to singing. Hanchell hopes to be a judge, and Zion is an aspiring pediatrician.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.