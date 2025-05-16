New AI Chatbot Helps Californians Access Wildfire Information Effortlessly

By Jasmin Jose

May 15, 2025 (LAPost.com) — California debuts AI chatbot to deliver wildfire info in 70 languages California has unveiled a new artificial intelligence-powered chatbot designed to provide wildfire safety information and emergency resources in 70 languages, state officials announced during Wildfire Preparedness Week.

Gov. Gavin Newsom introduced the tool, called “Ask CAL FIRE,” last week. It is now live on CAL FIRE’s website, fire.ca.gov, and is intended to make it easier for residents to access critical wildfire information around the clock.

“California is harnessing technology and innovation to help people when it matters most,” Newsom said in a statement. “Ahead of peak wildfire season, we’re launching a new chatbot that will connect Californians with real-time information and resources in the language they speak. This is yet another way we’re transforming the government to better serve people.”

The chatbot can quickly answer frequently asked questions by pulling data from the CAL FIRE website. It also directs users to more detailed pages and provides the agency with real-time insights into what information people are searching for most.

“In an era of fast-moving wildfires, fast-moving information is essential,” CAL FIRE Director and Fire Chief Joe Tyler said. “Tools like this help ensure Californians from all walks of life get the guidance they need to stay safe and informed.”

Residents can use the chatbot to find defensible space recommendations, home hardening tips, and updates on active wildfires larger than 10 acres.

The tool is part of CAL FIRE’s broader efforts to modernize public communication and expand access to emergency information. The agency has also gained national attention for its use of advanced technology in wildfire detection and response.

In 2023, CAL FIRE and UC San Diego were recognized by TIME magazine for developing an AI-based monitoring system that tracks over 1,000 cameras statewide to detect wildfires early.

California also operates the world’s largest aerial firefighting fleet, including recently acquired Fire Hawk helicopters capable of operating at night. The state has nearly doubled CAL FIRE’s budget in recent years and invested heavily in wildfire prevention.

While the state directly manages only 3% of California’s forestland, it has initiated or completed more than 2,200 forest management projects since 2019 and treated nearly 2 million acres.

For more information or to access the chatbot, visit fire.ca.gov.

