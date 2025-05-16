Suspected explosive device found in New Hampshire home, police say

By Imani Fleming

HUDSON, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A busy road in Hudson was closed for hours Thursday afternoon after police found a suspected explosive device while serving an eviction notice, police said.

Derry Road was closed between Evergreen Drive and Marsh Road before reopening by 3:45 p.m.

Police originally responded around 10 a.m. According to officials, responding officers encountered “a situation that required immediate emergency intervention.”

Investigators said they were waiting for help from other agencies to identify and deal with what they referred to at the time as a potentially hazardous substance. Hudson police later said it sheriff’s deputies found what appeared to be an explosive device, and a perimeter was set up.

Schools near the scene were placed into secure statuses out of an abundance of caution, police said.

The Nashua Police Hazardous Device Unit was able to assess the device and render it safe, police said.

Schools were released on time and buses were scheduled to arrive on time, police said. Police added that all after-school activities were still on as planned. Police said that at no time were the campuses in danger.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Hudson police at 603-886-6011.

