Woman held without bail, accused of setting homeless woman on fire

By Michelle Bandur

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — A Sacramento woman is behind bars, being held without bail in connection with setting a 49-year-old homeless woman on fire.

The victim survived and is now recovering from burns over a third of her body, including her face, torso and arms.

Jacqueline Popaibarra, 34, went before a judge Thursday after being arrested by Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office deputies Wednesday.

People who share the corner of 17th Avenue and Stockton Boulevard with the homeless victim said they can still hear the woman’s screams after being set on fire nearly three weeks ago.

“Fire, oh my God, that’s to the point of excessive,” said one woman.

Surveillance video captured the crime, where Sacramento County sheriff’s detectives said Popaibarra is the person in the video. The video shows a car drive up, then a person gets out and goes around the car to a group of people and then it shows a fire.

“Just the idea that you could be sleeping and somebody could come along and have a problem with you from days ago and throw something on you, like, on fire is horrifying,” the woman said.

Doctors removed the victim’s breathing tube this week, and detectives say she identified Popaibarra as her attacker.

Witnesses also told them she was the one who started the fire.

“Luckily, there were about four or five others there that were able to put the fire out,” said Sgt. Amar Gandhi. “Disturbing part is, Jacqueline doesn’t leave. She goes and proceeds to kick her, yell at her for a few minutes and then leaves.”

Popaibarra appeared before a judge Thursday. She pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, aggravated mayhem and an unrelated robbery charge from the same day.

Investigators said she has a home and lives near that corner.

“You hear about the kind of stuff in third world countries, and you hear about this stuff over being burned by acid,” Gandhi said. “This is very up close and personal.”

Popaibarra had half a dozen friends in court today supporting her. They said she would never do something so horrific. They said she is part of several community organizations, including helping the homeless. They said she gives them blankets, food and water and would not hurt them.

Popaibarra will be back in court May 28 for a bail review and preliminary hearing.

