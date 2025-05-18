Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery graduates from Iowa State

By Nick Lentz

DETROIT (WWJ) — Detroit Lions running Back David Montgomery has graduated from college, six years after leaving to pursue a career in the NFL.

On Saturday, Iowa State’s football team posted a video on X of Montgomery walking across the stage in his cap and gown during a commencement ceremony with the caption, “Finished what he started.”

The Lions also posted a video on X with players and coaches, including fellow running back Jahmyr Gibbs, quarterback Jared Goff and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, congratulating him on graduating from college.

Montgomery played with the Cyclones from 2016 through 2018, racking up 2,925 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns. According to the Lions, he recorded the second-most rushing yards by a freshman in school history with 563.

The 2025 season will mark Montgomery’s third with the Lions and seventh in the NFL.

On Wednesday, the team released its schedule for the upcoming season.

