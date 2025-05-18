‘This is a real deep loss’: Family remembers their loved one and the victims killed in Milwaukee apartment fire

By Andie Bernhardt

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Sunday, May 18, marks one week since the deadly Mother’s Day fire at the Highland Court Apartments in Milwaukee.

The fire killed five people and left others hospitalized. More than a hundred people without a home.

Torrell Coleman, who was 40-years-old, was one of the five people killed in Sunday’s massive apartment fire. Today, May 17, his family held a balloon release to honor not only their loved one, but all the lives lost.

“He was fun, loving,” said Sandra Coleman, Torrell Coleman’s stepmom. “He loved music. He loved his children. He loved his family, he loved his grandbaby, so that’s all I can say. He was just loving, joyous. He always had joy in him.”

Dozens of people came together carrying red and black balloons to remember Torrell Coleman, the man his family says was full of joy and wore a big smile. A father of two, a brother and a son, Coleman’s family says they are devastated.

“It’s hard, but we are still taking it a day at a time,” said Gregory Williams, Torrell Coleman’s brother. “This is a real deep loss. A real deep loss and we just try to keep the family together.”

Williams says Coleman was visiting his girlfriend Sunday and was found on the second floor of the Highland Court Apartments trying to escape the flames. Something the family feels could have been prevented.

“We wish something good will come out of this,” said Victor Coleman, Torrell Colemans father. “Maybe they will fix all the buildings in Milwaukee to give sprinkler systems and everything. I’m going to miss my son.”

Saying a prayer and paying tribute to the four other people killed in the tragic fire, while demanding justice.

“Sprinkler systems are a way to save lives and they didn’t have any,” said Victor Coleman. “The only thing they had was smoke alarms and the water sprinkler system could have saved their lives and I hope they change this law as soon as possible for all lives in Milwaukee.”

The cause of the fire and whether it was intentional is still under investigation.

