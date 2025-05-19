Families reunite with NICU staff at first Our Lady of Lourdes reunion since COVID-19

By Anna Fischer

LAFAYETTE PARISH, Louisiana (KATC) — Medical staff and former maternity patients gathered Sunday afternoon for the first neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) reunion held in years by Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital.

The event, hosted at Moncus Park, brought together families and the NICU nurses and staff who helped care for their newborns during some of their most critical moments.

“Some of these babies are born so small—you can hold them in the palm of your hand,” said NICU nurse Jessica Nezat. “We get to watch them grow into full-size, full-term babies before they go home.”

The reunion gave both caregivers and families a chance to reconnect and celebrate the long journey from hospital to home.

NICU nurses Ian Conlee, Jessica Nezat and Daniele Pacro said the bonds formed with patients and their families are deep and lasting.

“Some of these parents are here all day and all night,” Nezat said. “We really get to know them and their whole families. Watching their babies grow and seeing them now—it’s just amazing.”

The event featured games for kids, snacks and access to Moncus Park’s splash pad, giving families a chance to unwind and enjoy the day together.

Hospital officials say they plan to make the reunion an annual tradition. If you missed it this year, they say there’s always next time.

