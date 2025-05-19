‘I did it’: Anonymous donor sends Omaha child home on private jet after life-changing surgery

By Madison Perales

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Just over a week after undergoing partial heart surgery at Duke University in Raleigh, North Carolina, 4-year-old Andrew Grundman has returned home to Omaha. He is the 35th child in the world to have undergone this specific procedure, which replaced his heart valves.

Andrew touched down at a private jet terminal at Eppley Airfield on Saturday night, greeted warmly by cheering friends and family. One of the first people he went to was his grandmother, a moment filled with joy after his life-changing medical journey.

The flight home was made possible through the generosity of an anonymous donor and AeroAngels, a nonprofit organization that provides private flights for children with severe illnesses. AeroAngels’ executive director, Mark Pestal, accompanied Andrew and his family on the trip from Raleigh.

“It’s amazing to see, eight days out of surgery, he’s really back to normal,” Pestal said.

He noted Andrew’s remarkable recovery from major heart surgery.

“You’d never know that he just had a major heart transplant,” Pestal said.

At his arrival, Andrew was jumping up and down in excitement, a scene that left an impression on many present. Pestal spoke about Andrew’s resilience, describing him as a fighter.

“We fly a lot of kids that have heart surgery, and they’re kind of nicknamed ‘heart warriors.’ He’s on the top of the list in terms of his fighting attitude and just really toughness,” Pestal said.

AeroAngels specializes in simplifying travel for children like Andrew, whose weakened immune systems require reduced exposure to public crowds and risks.

“There’s no going through security or a crowded airport — it’s very private. They can get on and we’re airborne in about ten minutes,” Pestal said.

After the long journey home, Andrew was ready to go home. Instead of being carried, he insisted on walking to the car himself, hand in hand with his grandmother.

Andrew shared his excitement, jumping with joy and declaring, “I did it.”

On Sunday, KETV sits down with Andrew and the family to discuss the long journey.

