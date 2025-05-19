Massachusetts college student, who died in Bahamas before graduation, receives posthumous diploma

By Brittany Johnson

WALTHAM, Massachusetts (WCVB) — As Bentley University students embarked on a major milestone in their lives on Saturday morning — college graduation, one of their classmates was not with them physically, but his presence was symbolized by each of the white roses students held.

“We will not forget Gaurav,” E. LaBrent Chrite, the Bentley University president, said during the graduation ceremony. “We will feel his absence and we will ponder the opportunities that he would pursue and the dreams he’d achieve, and we will miss him.”

Gaurav Jaisingh passed away earlier this week in a tragic accident during the annual senior class trip in the Bahamas.

The school said it appeared Jaisingh fell from a balcony.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force said, “He was later found unresponsive on a lower level floor.”

Jaisingh, a finance major, was remembered as a friend, Bentley Falcon and a classmate of 2025.

“He was supposed to be sitting among us in his cap and gown, celebrating a moment we all worked so hard for. His smile, his friendship, his heart – they touched so many of us,” said Aldo Hernandez-Godinez, the class president.

The first degree of the day was awarded posthumously to Jaisingh and accepted by his parents.

Draped in his graduation robe and hat, Jaisingh’s parents looked up to the sky and blew him a kiss. They proudly held his diploma up high, and completed Jaisingh’s walk across the stage for him.

