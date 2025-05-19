Skip to Content
Pennsylvania man arrested, charged with sexual assault after driving missing girl to motel

Published 10:46 AM

By WGAL Staff

    CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — The Upper Allen Police Department has arrested a man and charged him with sexual assault after he allegedly drove a child from Tennessee to Pennsylvania without parental permission.

Upper Allen police say they were contacted by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee regarding a missing girl.

An investigation revealed that 18-year-old Talen Bruce drove to Tennessee to pick up a juvenile girl and brought her back to Pennsylvania without parental permission.

Bruce and the girl were located Saturday at a motel in Mechanicsburg, where police say they found evidence of sexual assault.

Bruce was arrested and charged with sexual assault and unlawful contact with a minor, among other charges.

