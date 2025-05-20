Driver in fatal Twin Cities crash was racing wife home from bar, charges say

By Jason Rantala

ANDOVER, Minnesota (WCCO) — A 48-year-old man faces criminal vehicular homicide charges following a crash on Friday night in the Twin Cities that killed 74-year-old Alice Stack.

It happened at the intersection of 165th Avenue Northwest and 7th Avenue Northwest in the city of Andover, according to the criminal complaint filed in Anoka County.

The suspect, Aloysius Johnson, is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. The complaint states he was displaying signs of intoxication during his arrest, allegedly telling law enforcement he had been racing his wife home from a bar in Oak Grove. Witnesses also say they saw Johnson leave the scene.

He appeared in court Monday and was released on bond.

Kristine Iskierka, Stack’s neighbor, says she was more than a neighbor; she was family.

“She was just a wonderful person. She was one in a million and the most kind-hearted, soft human, funny, quirky,” Iskierka said. “Choices made by one person can damage and shatter lives of others.”

Iskierka said Stack was like a grandmother to her two children: Nolan and Rheanna.

“Celebrating Christmases and birthdays, just my daughter’s 22nd birthday, she was here and taking pictures of her, opening and eating cake,” she said.

The family left a cross at the crash scene to remind others of what happened that fateful day.

“I want there to be justice for her,” Iskierka said. “She was such a caring and lovable soul, and she wouldn’t have hurt a fly.”

