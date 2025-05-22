South Florida car designer to the stars targeted in murder-for-hire plot relieved after 3 men convicted

By Peter D’Oench

MIAMI (WFOR) — A South Florida car designer for the stars has a remarkable story of survival after he was targeted in a murder-for-hire plot in 2019.

Alex Vega, who realizes who could have been killed, is expressing relief now that three men, including his former business partner Rolando Ramirez, have been found guilty of federal charges in a murder-for-hire conspiracy.

Vega and Ramirez had been business competitors and partners for years before they had a falling out over Exclusive Motoring Worldwide in Doral. Vega, who customized cars, had owned the business, but then Ramirez, who did auto body work, took it over in an agreement to resolve Vega’s outstanding debts to him, according to CBS Miami news partner The Miami Herald.

Vega rebuilt his reputation as a custom-car designer and opened The Auto Firm in Kendall.

“Actually today is one day I thank god for finally. There is a closure,” he said.

Vega said he prayed for this outcome.

“I am glad I live in the United States and we have laws and 12 jurors saw all the evidence and made sure there wasn’t a doubt,” he said.

Fight for survival after shooting:

On Aug. 27, 2019, Vega was shot three times by a masked gunman as he was parking his Land Rover in the driveway of his Kendale Lakes home.

“I was shot in the torso and one by my spine and one shot by my heart and one in the shoulder. This was a very traumatic, very bad experience,” he said.

Vega said he endured a number of surgeries for a year.

“One of my lungs was collapsed and I could not really breathe. All I wanted was to not die in front of my wife and kids. I just wanted to survive,” he said.

Vega said he was targeted after a huge disagreement with Ramirez about their business.

“I already saw the person he was and I did not want to be associated with it,” he said.

Moving on with his life:

Vega said he was given an 8-year-old police-train Belgian Malinois for her personal security.

“He senses any gunpowder and anyone who comes with intentions,” he said. “It’s just how he trained, he is a Marine dog.”

Vega said after the shooting, he feels like he will have to have his guard up for the rest of his life.

“I definitely have to live the rest of my life looking over my shoulder because I lived it. Iit’s unfortunate. I am not into bad things. I have a clean business and I work very hard,” he said.

Vega, who has owned the auto firm since 2009 has designed cars for a number of celebrities including Usain Bolt and Marc Anthony. He also owns the Avorza vodka company.

