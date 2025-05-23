Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Victim who died in ambulance-related Triad crash slid off gurney during collision, medical report reveals

By
New
Published 2:20 PM

By JD Franklin III

Click here for updates on this story

    North Carolina (WXII) — New information is surfacing about a Triad ambulance crash that left a 92-year-old dead.

Officials said the crash happened March 11 around 10:10 a.m. in the area of the 6600 block of Silas Creek Parkway in the southbound lanes.

According to findings from the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, 92-year-old Omer Pope was being taken to a local hospital for shortness of breath. That was when a Jeep Cherokee, operated by Diane Langford, 52, crossed the center median and collided with the ambulance head-on.

The report said Pope was strapped to a gurney inside the ambulance, but he slid off during the crash. He was pronounced dead just a few minutes afterward.

Reports revealed that Pope’s “probable cause of death” was atlanto-occipital dislocation due to blunt trauma to the head.

According to the National Library of Medicine, atlanto-occipital dislocation is a highly unstable craniocervical injury, resulting from damage to ligaments and/or bony structures connecting the skull to the cervical spine.

Officials with the Winston-Salem Police Department said Langford was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to maintain lane control.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content