2nd suspect in alleged NYC crypto kidnapping turns himself in, police say

NEW YORK (WCBS) — A second person wanted in the alleged crypto kidnapping case in New York City turned himself in to authorities Tuesday morning, police said.

Police sources told CBS News New York the man is a business partner and alleged accomplice of 37-year-old John Woeltz, the cryptocurrency investor accused of kidnapping and torturing an Italian man earlier this month to steal his Bitcoin.

The NYPD identified the second man a William Duplessie. So far, no charges have been filed against him, but Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said he will be charged with kidnapping and unlawful imprisonment.

John Woeltz charged in alleged NYC crypto kidnapping:

According to court documents, Woeltz and an accomplice held the victim captive inside a SoHo apartment for three weeks.

Prosecutors allege that while the victim was abducted, he was shocked with electric wires, his leg was cut with a saw, and he was forced to smoke crack cocaine.

Investigators claim Woeltz and his accomplice took the victim’s electronics and passports, hid them, and then threatened to kill the victim and his family unless he gave up his Bitcoin password on his laptop.

The victim managed to escape last Friday and flagged down a nearby traffic agent.

Initially, police also arrested a 24-year-old woman, but the Manhattan District Attorney’s office declined to prosecute her pending further investigation.

Woeltz was charged with kidnapping, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He was ordered to remain in custody and surrender his passport as he awaits his next court hearing on Wednesday.

The crypto investor, originally from Kentucky, rents a unit in the SoHo apartment building for somewhere between $30,000 and $40,000 per month, sources told CBS News New York.

