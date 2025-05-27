Abandoned pets leave couple with 21 dogs, 15 cats

By Brenda Teele

RUSTON, Louisiana (KTBS) — There’s an on-going problem along rural roads in Lincoln Parish; unwanted dogs are being dumped. No-kill animal shelters are beyond capacity, so is the home of one kind-hearted citizen who recently rescued 10 puppies and their mom.

Stacey Cook of Ruston described the problem as a people problem, not a dog problem.

Stacey and Max have rescued 21 dogs and 15 cats. They live in a rural area where they say dogs are often dumped.

“I was bringing my dog back in the house and I heard a car screech just past the neighbor’s house here and then I saw all these pups rush off the road and onto the grass. Two of them had actually been hit,” recalled Stacey.

They rescued the pups, but they can’t take them to a shelter like 4-Paws Rescue.

“As you can see we’re completely full. We have no empty kennels,” explained Julie Aswell who works at the no-kill shelter.

Ruston Animal Control is also not an option because of the possibility of euthanasia.

Plus, it costs money to drop off an unwanted pet. “Unfortunately, you know, we can only have so much space in the animal control facilities,” explained Kevin Klepzig, Director of Operations for Lincoln Parish Police Jury.

So, until the caring person comes along to adopt them together, the Cook’s 400-square-foot home and yard will have to do.

A dog they named Amber is the Cook’s most recent rescue. “We noticed a dog just like across the road, like around in the grass. And I said to my husband, she looks really skinny,” said Stacey.

She was hungry and frail with signs of being a new mom on the afternoon when the Cooks took her in, “And it got to about maybe 8:00 in the evening, and she just wasn’t happy at all. She was trying to break free,” described Stacey.

Amber, lead them to the puppies four miles down the road.

“So, when we first found the babies, all we saw was the black and white babies. And I’m pretty much like, oh great, there’s only five.” There were ten in all.

A neighbor shared a similar story, “Oh, I got a black pit bull in the yard now, picked up a German shepherd.”

“I’m not sure that it’s all just dumping of dogs. I think it’s just strays just being out there this time of year,” said Klepzig.

Abandoning an animal in Louisiana is a misdemeanor with a maximum $1,000 fine if caught. In Texas, it’s a felony with a $4,000 maximum fine.

“Louisiana does not have good laws for animals at all,” said Aswell.

Aswell said, more needs to be done. “We would like to have more laws and spay and neuter your animals for in my opinion,” Aswell continued.

“It’s definitely a people issue because the information’s out there. We’ve been educated over a long time now about how dogs breed,” explained Stacey.

Lincoln Parish is trying; a new voucher program started last year for pets to be spayed or neutered for free.

“And we’re partnered with local vets so they can do it. We are basically paying just for the actual spay and neuter. Of course, these vets like to have their shots and everything else before they get them. So that’s got to come out of their pocket,” said Klepzig. And there’s a person assigned to animal control. “If we can find the funds, we’d be happy to add another officer,” said Klepzig.

Right now, 4-Paws Rescue and the Cooks desperately need help. “It’s very expensive, electricity, water, food,” said Aswell. “Donations of enabled us to give a bigger pen to raise ten babies,” said Stacey.

A financial burden dumped on caring citizens.

“Most people just drive past so don’t see anybody watching. And then they’ll just throw the dog out with the car and drive off. And sometimes it’s heartbreaking because the dog will chase after the car,” said Stacey.

The Humane Society encourages the public to donate directly to the Cooks or those who prefer a tax deduction, can donate to the Humane Society on behalf of the Cooks or 4-Paws Rescue, Inc..

