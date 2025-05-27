Child dies after falling out of third-floor window in Massachusetts

By Jennifer Peñate, Jamy Pombo Sesselman, Veronica Haynes

Click here for updates on this story

SOUTHBRIDGE, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A 12-year-old girl died this weekend after falling out of a third-floor window of an apartment building in Southbridge, Massachusetts.

Arya Lebeau was spending Friday night with friends at an apartment complex on Village Drive in Southbridge when she fell from a third-story window, according to the Worcester County district attorney.

Lebeau died from complications of her injuries Saturday. Authorities are investigating the incident as an unattended death.

Arya’s mother, Charlene Cabrera, said when she dropped her daughter off Friday evening, she was told a parent was home. But two hours later, she got a devastating phone call from police: Arya fell from a window, and no parents were home.

“I was told it was a kick and she fell out the window,” she said.

Arya’s father, Jeremy Lebeau, said he is still trying to get details from police about how she died. He said she stayed at that friend’s home before, and it was not until the incident that he found out the kids were home alone.

“Part of her summer list was to have sleepovers, which is what she was doing. She was the greatest child I could have in my life. I miss her. I just want closure — no matter what, I just want closure, I want answers,” Jeremy Lebeau said.

“I tell everyone she was 12 going on 23. She had the next few years planned out already,” Cabrera said. “She was so hopeful for the future, and this summer she was really looking forward to many activities with her friends.”

Massachusetts State Police and the Worcester County district attorney’s office are leading the investigation. They say an autopsy to determine Arya Lebeau’s cause and manner of death is ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.