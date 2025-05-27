Colorado first responders help deliver newborn, mother and baby okay after roadside delivery

By Jesse Sarles

COMMERCE CITY, Colorado (KCNC) — Sunday was a day some Colorado firefighters and sheriff’s deputies will never forget.

South Adams County Fire Department’s Engine 23 team responded to what they initially thought was a vehicle crash. It turned out to be a childbirth in progress.

Deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office had arrived moments earlier, and when the firefighters got there, they said “they found a (deputy) holding a newborn baby, delivered moments before.”

The firefighters quickly provided care to the new mother and baby girl. They helped to cut the umbilical cord and heard the baby’s first cry.

Once the baby and mother were taken to the hospital, a physician praised the first responders for providing great care.

