Couple retires after teaching side-by-side, educating Oklahoma kids for over half a century

CRESCENT, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Rick and Beverly McCombs, a couple from Crescent, Oklahoma, are retiring after 52 years of teaching together, marking the end of a remarkable career that has inspired generations of students.

Married for 55 years, the McCombs have dedicated their lives to education, with Beverly serving as a career tech teacher and counselor, and Rick taking on roles from teacher to superintendent.

“It’s what you do with your life and in your career that makes it why you work. And this is why we did the job we did,” Rick said.

Reflecting on their long tenure, Rick and Beverly admitted they never expected to reach 52 years in teaching. “No … haha no,” they said.

Throughout their careers, they have worn many hats, with Beverly recently passing out caps and gowns to her final seniors.

Rick’s journey began as a second-floor custodian, eventually becoming a teacher, coach, principal, and superintendent.

“This job basically pulls on your heartstrings, it really does,” he said.

Rick and Beverly have spent more than 30 years at Crescent, even taking on roles like bus driver when needed.

“That’s pretty much what we do, yeah, this is what we wanted to do,” adding that they have “enjoyed every minute of it,” Rick said.

As principal and counselor, they formed a unique team, offering both discipline and love to their students.

“They knew why, they were very receptive to it,” Beverly said.

When asked what they will miss the most, Beverly said, “The kids … How I feel when I work with one, and I can see the light bulb go on, and know that maybe I have helped them in some way … And when they come back and tell me what I mean to them.”

Rick emphasized the importance of guiding students, saying, “If I can simply just correct a student who maybe has done something wrong, and get them to do right, then I have done my job.”

As they look forward to retirement, Beverly expressed mixed emotions, saying, “I know that I am going to miss what I do, I’m looking forward to our new adventure.”

Rick and Beverly met in high school and have been married for 55 years, a testament to their enduring partnership both personally and professionally.

