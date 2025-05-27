Former SouthTech teacher tries to get attempted suicide charge thrown out

By Terri Parker

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — Former SouthTech Academy teacher Damian Conti is fighting to have one of the most serious charges against him dismissed—just weeks before his trial is set to begin.

Conti, 36, is charged with six counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor. Prosecutors later added a seventh charge—assisting a minor in attempted suicide.

That’s the charge Conti’s lawyer now wants thrown out.

“I’m going to grant the motion, but it’s going to be without prejudice,” the judge said during a hearing this week, referring to another procedural request.

While most of the motions before Judge Howard Coates were handled quickly, Conti’s attorney revealed she plans to challenge the charge of assisting in what’s legally termed “self-murder.”

“It is likely the defense will be filing a motion to dismiss count seven,” she said during the hearing.

The allegations are outlined in a civil lawsuit filed by the 16-year-old’s parents against SouthTech Academy. The lawsuit claims Conti groomed the girl for months before initiating a sexual relationship.

When other students allegedly alerted school officials to the inappropriate relationship, the lawsuit says Conti and the girl panicked—and made a suicide pact.

“The two walked inside the Home Depot store together, bought a piece of rope and a chain, and left the store minutes later. Once in the parking lot, the pair went separate ways, and JANE DOE drove away in her own vehicle alone.”

Conti then called 911. According to investigators, they were able to find the girl using Conti’s phone’s location tracker.

“JANE DOE was found hanging by rope around her neck from a tree behind a nearby church. PBSO were the first responders on the scene and were able to provide cardiopulmonary resuscitation, miraculously saving JANE DOE’s life.”

It’s still unclear on what grounds Conti’s lawyer will argue for the dismissal of the assisted suicide charge.

Conti has also moved to suppress incriminating statements he made to police during the search for the teen. The judge is reviewing the state’s response and plans to rule on that motion next week.

