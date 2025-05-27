Harmony Public Schools Shine Bright: 12 Texas Campuses Earn Prestigious National School of Character Honors

By Francis Page, Jr.

May 27, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a triumph of heart, intellect, and community values, twelve campuses in the Harmony Public Schools system have been named 2025 National Schools of Character—a coveted distinction awarded by Character.org that sets these schools apart as paragons of ethical education and academic excellence.

For Harmony, a Texas-born charter school network serving students from Pre-K through 12th grade, the announcement adds another shining star to an already stellar constellation. With this latest recognition, Harmony now boasts an impressive 32 National Schools of Character and 51 State Schools of Character, affirming the organization’s deep-rooted commitment to nurturing both minds and morals.

The Harmony Formula: STEM + Heart

“At Harmony, our mission is to empower every student with both intellectual strength and emotional integrity,” said Fatih Ay, CEO of Harmony Public Schools. “It’s truly inspiring to witness how our scholars are integrating academic knowledge with Character Education to enhance our schools and make meaningful contributions to their communities.”

That mission isn’t just talk. These schools engage students in a holistic approach that blends STEM-focused academics with character education initiatives that emphasize values like respect, responsibility, empathy, and perseverance. The result? A classroom culture where kindness matters just as much as coding.

The Honorees: Houston and Beyond

The twelve newly awarded campuses span the breadth of Texas, including schools in Houston, El Paso, Sugar Land, Austin, Waco, and Dallas. Among the standout campuses are:

Harmony School of Exploration – Houston

Harmony School of Excellence – Sugar Land

Harmony Science Academy – Katy (Elementary)

Harmony Science Academy – Plano

Harmony School of Innovation – Austin

Harmony Science Academy – Waco

These schools underwent an extensive evaluation process, proving their success in embedding character education into every corner of the student experience—from classroom discussions to community outreach.

“There is an ethic of care at these schools,” said Lori Soifer, spokesperson for Character.org. “Working together with students, parents, and community members, these schools are creating stronger communities focused on character.”

A Legacy of Impact

This year’s honorees join a distinguished list of previously awarded Harmony campuses across Houston and the state. From the Harmony School of Achievement to the Harmony School of Fine Arts & Technology, the school network continues to build on its legacy of excellence and purpose-driven learning.

Each of these schools has adopted a multi-year strategy to create student-centered environments where core ethical values are modeled, taught, and celebrated. That dedication shows not just in test scores, but in the way students speak, lead, and serve.

Now Enrolling Future Leaders

With over 60 campuses statewide, Harmony Public Schools are currently enrolling students and recruiting educators for the 2025–26 school year. Families and teachers looking to be part of a purpose-driven academic community can visit HarmonyTX.org to apply or learn more.

Whether you’re in Greater Houston, DFW, San Antonio, or along the Rio Grande Valley, Harmony’s message is clear: education is not just about what you know—it’s about who you become.

Follow their inspiring journey on social media at @HarmonyEdu and facebook.com/HarmonyTexas.

