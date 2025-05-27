‘I didn’t deserve this.’ Woman loses hand after ex-boyfriend allegedly opens fire

By Tiarra Braddock

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Michigan (WXYZ) — A Dearborn Heights woman is recovering in the hospital after being shot multiple times when her ex-boyfriend allegedly broke into her home with an AR-15 rifle.

Darchelle Evans was in her kitchen when the gunman entered through a slightly opened door and immediately opened fire.

“He just walked in and started shooting. No questions asked, no talking at that. The big AR-15 and just start shooting,” Evans said.

Evans’ 41-year-old fiancé was also shot in the incident that occurred Sunday. He is expected to recover.

Evans suffered gunshot wounds to both legs and her right arm. Doctors had to amputate her right hand as a result of her injuries.

“Now I don’t have a hand like I didn’t even do. I didn’t do nothing to this man,” Evans said.

According to Evans, the shooter was her 48-year-old ex-boyfriend, whom she dated for six years before breaking up a couple of months ago. She never imagined he would react so violently to her new relationship.

“I didn’t deserve this, I didn’t deserve none of this,” Evans said.

Dearborn Heights police have arrested the ex-boyfriend, who now faces multiple charges, including attempted murder and first-degree home invasion.

Evans faces a lengthy recovery process. She has a rod in her right leg, and her left kneecap was damaged in the shooting. The family has launched a GoFundMe account to help with her recovery.

“It’s going to be a long process because it’s both of my legs. I have a, what is it called, a rod in my right leg, my left kneecap is bone. It’s gonna be, definitely, a long process of healing,” Evans said.

Despite the severity of her injuries, Evans’ sister Cyvita Dean remains hopeful about her recovery.

“It feels like a miracle considering what she’s been through,” Dean said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. WXYZ’s editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

