Louisville man charged with trying to hit kids with car, assaulting witnesses

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A man was arrested for trying to hit kids with a vehicle and assaulting witnesses in the Jacobs neighborhood Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.

A little after 9 p.m., LMPD officers were called out to the 3500 block of Georgetown Circle.

An arrest report said that Mohamed Rukaw, 37, had entered the parking lot there while some kids were playing basketball.

Police say Rukaw moved the basketball goal onto the lawn and went inside.

When he came out, kids were playing on the goal again in the parking lot.

That’s when police say Rukaw got in his vehicle and attempted to strike some of the kids with it. Fortunately, none of them were hit.

After he stopped and got out, two witnesses confronted him about trying to run over the kids.

Police say Rukaw then punched one of them, a woman, and used a kitchen knife to cut the other witness across their lip and right hand.

The person who was attacked with the knife required medical attention.

Rukaw then fled back inside his apartment where police later arrested him.

Rukaw is charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, one count of second-degree assault, and one count of fourth-degree assault.

He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections and will appear in court Monday at 9 a.m.

