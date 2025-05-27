New Hampshire girl’s cancer diagnosis highlights need for blood donations

By Jean Mackin

BARNSTEAD, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A 10-year-old girl and her family from Barnstead are thanking blood donors and urging people to give because of the lifesaving treatment she has received.

Lucy Bellemare had recurring fevers last year.

Her family took her to the doctor, and her leukemia was soon discovered in January 2024.

Lucy’s mother, Chrissy Roberge, said, “It happens quick. I mean, on a Monday, we were planning a vacation, and then Wednesday, we were calling our family and friends and saying Lucy has cancer.”

Lucy immediately began treatment for B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. That includes about 30 transfusions between red blood cells and platelets. She is now in remission and continuing daily treatment through medications.

Roberge said, “I think we’re just so thankful that every time she’s needed it, it has been available, and that’s because of blood donations, and that’s such a big thing.”

Lucy’s father, Ivan Bellemare, was already working in the Donor Recruitment Department of the American Red Cross.

He said, “It definitely took my work home with me. At that point, it became more of a personal mission than a community mission like it was.” He urges people, “If you’re thinking about doing it, please get in the game. Help us out.”

The family has a lot of support in their hometown of Barnstead, where they started their own blood drive in the spring. Now, they hope people will consider giving at the WMUR Blood Drive on Friday, June 6.

Lucy said, “It just makes me very happy that people are doing this stuff for, like, cancer kids.”

Her mom summed it up: “I personally think that anybody who donates is a superhero. If you get off that bed after they put the bandage on your arm, and you don’t feel like a superhero, you’re mistaken because you are. … You’re literally saving our daughter’s life.”

Lucy piped in, “And other people!”

WMUR is teaming up with the American Red Cross for our annual blood drive on Friday, June 6. There will be seven locations around the state.

