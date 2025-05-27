Teen creates new kitchen assistant app

By Nicole Tam

CLIVE, Iowa (KCCI) — Nash Roe, a 16-year-old from Clive, wanted to help people get more comfortable in the kitchen, so he spent months developing an app. He took the lessons he learned from being on Food Network’s “Kids Baking Championship” to the kitchen at home.

“Kids do not know how to wash a dish, how to make a basic dish, or how to read a recipe, how to add up measurements and stuff like that. I knew that that’s a big problem and I knew there was a way we can fix that,” Roe explained.

The solution he came up with is a resource that answers kitchen or cooking questions: an artificial intelligence-powered assistant named Pesto.

“We like to call it your super smart, judgment-free cooking buddy,” Roe said.

Pesto is powered by AI, but Roe says creating Pesto was a challenge in itself.

“The learning curve was really fighting against what code can do and what software can do versus what I want it to do,” Roe said.

After months of learning and hard work, the Can Cook app is live and can answer questions about cooking, baking or anything kitchen-related. Unlike other AI apps, this one is trained to only answer kitchen-related questions. Roe hopes to release a full app that will feature recipes and other chat features with Pesto by early summer.

