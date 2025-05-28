Ana de Armas Takes the Shot: “Ballerina” Brings the Heat in Explosive John Wick Spin-Off

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

May 28, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Move over, Baba Yaga—there’s a new assassin gracing the underworld’s blood-soaked stage. In a thrilling expansion of the legendary John Wick universe, Ballerina pirouettes into the spotlight with grace, grit, and gunfire. Led by the magnetic Ana de Armas, this action-packed spin-off opened to blazing fanfare at its world premiere in London’s Leicester Square, setting the global stage alight just ahead of its U.S. theatrical release on June 6, 2025. The red carpet shimmered as Ballerina’s powerhouse cast stepped into the spotlight—Ana de Armas, Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Norman Reedus, and more—joined by director Len Wiseman and producers Chad Stahelski, Basil Iwanyk, and Erica Lee. TikTok amped up the premiere night’s energy by livestreaming red carpet moments and offering fans exclusive access to ticket packages, including a collectible Continental Hotel coin and commemorative movie ticket. Ana de Armas, luminous and lethal in the title role, wowed audiences as Eve, a vengeance-driven assassin avenging her father’s death. Set between the timelines of John Wick: Chapter 3 and Chapter 4, Ballerina carves a bold new chapter in the saga, with de Armas declaring, “There wouldn’t be a Ballerina without John Wick.” The film even welcomes a shadowy but unforgettable appearance from Keanu Reeves himself.

Mayhem, Mastery, and Momentum Early reactions from critics and fans are ablaze with enthusiasm. @LuminousDagger raved about the film’s “ice-breaking, bone-crunching and gut-spilling action,” while @TheJonathanSim crowned it “the best movie of the year. Absolute mayhem from start to finish.” One thing is crystal clear—Ana de Armas is no longer a rising star; she’s now a full-fledged action icon. With stylized combat, mind-bending choreography, and all the noir-tinged gravitas fans expect from the Wick world, Ballerina promises to scratch that familiar itch while leaving its own bloody footprints in the cinematic canon. The choreography, from gun-fu to blade ballet, is both brutal and beautiful—a dance of death with flair.

What to Expect in U.S. Theaters As Ballerina pirouettes onto American screens this summer, Houston audiences should prepare for a rollercoaster of revenge, redemption, and raw elegance. The film doesn’t reinvent the assassin wheel—it sharpens it, spins it faster, and lets Ana de Armas steer it straight through the chest of genre expectations. While projections suggest it may not match the box office thunder of previous Wick installments, Ballerina isn’t trying to be a copy. It’s here to expand the world, deepen the lore, and remind audiences that the Wickverse has plenty of blood left to spill. And yes, John Wick 5 is already in the pipeline.

🎬 Mark Your Calendars: “Ballerina” opens exclusively in U.S. theaters on Friday, June 6, 2025. 🎟️ Follow the mayhem at #BallerinaMovie and grab your tickets early—this dance with death is one you won’t want to miss.

For more movie premieres, celebrity spotlights, and action-packed reviews, visit stylemagazine.com.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Jo-Carolyn Goodeeditorial@stylemagazine.com7133205611