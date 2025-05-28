Skip to Content
Car crashes through roof of Clay-Ray Veterans Hall in Excelsior Springs

Published 11:16 AM

By KSHB News Staff

    KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KSHB) — For the second time in three months, a car crashed through the roof of the Clay-Ray Veterans Hall in Excelsior Springs.

Emergency crews were called just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to the building at 208 Veterans Memorial Drive on reports of a car into the roof of the building.

Upon arrival, emergency crews discovered a car had driven off Sycamore Street and into the building.

Police shared video of the crash.

Lt. Ryan Dowdy, of the Excelsior Springs Police Department, said excessive speed may have contributed to the crash, but the exact cause is still under investigation.

The male driver was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This isn’t the first time a vehicle has crashed through the roof of the building.

In mid-February, Excelsior police were chasing a vehicle that crashed into the roof. Three people suffered serious injuries in that crash.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

