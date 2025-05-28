Climber rescued after falling 20-30 feet at Devil’s Lake State Park

By Evan Bolin

BARABOO, Wisconsin (WKOW) — A climber who fell at Devil’s Lake State Park was rescued and airlifted to the hospital.

The Baraboo Area Fire and EMS District was called to the East Bluff area of the park on Sunday for a report of a climber who had fallen about 20 to 30 feet.

Baraboo Area Fire and EMS District Captain Jordan LaMasney says crews deployed a high-angle rope system to rescue the injured climber, due to the nature of the fall, the distance from the trail and the injuries reported.

Crews were able to successfully raise the climber about 70 feet to the top of the bluff. From there, the climber was taken to a designated landing zone, where UW Med Flight picked them up and took them to UW Hospital in Madison.

