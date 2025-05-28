Deadly DUI bill stalls in the Senate as community keeps pushing for increased penalties

By Ryan Ketcham

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KTNV) — A memorial still stands at Arbor View High School in the northwest valley.

The memorial is to honor senior McKenzie Scott, who was hit and killed by a DUI driver on May 2. The suspected driver, Keenan Jackson was back in court Tuesday.

Scott’s family was there, holding up a picture of her and wearing ‘Justice for McKenzie Scott’ t-shirts to show their support.

The judge granted a 2-week extension in this case Tuesday. Jackson is facing two felony counts, DUI resulting in death and reckless driving.

Is the punishment strict enough? Sandy Heverly, the Executive Director of the nonprofit Stop DUI tells me, “No.”

“It’s ridiculous, it’s sickening frankly,” Heverly said. She supports Senate Bill 304, which is currently before the Nevada Legislature. This would increase the deadly DUI penalty in Nevada.

Right now, in order to face the strictest DUI penalty of Vehicular Homicide, a driver must have three prior DUI convictions, then commit a fourth DUI which results in death.

Vehicular Homicide carries a life or 25-year sentence in prison — both with the possibility of parole after 10 years.

If a person does not have three prior DUI convictions, but kills someone while driving under the influence, the strictest charge is DUI resulting in death or substantial bodily harm.

That charge carries a sentence between two and 20 years, plus a possible $2,000 to $5,000 fine.

SB 304 would allow the strictest penalty of vehicular homicide to be charged on a first offense of DUI causing death.

“Why are we giving people three chances to kill us?” asked Heverly. “Who in this day and age do not know the dangers of driving under the influence?”

So far, the bill has had two hearings in Senate committees. Several families of DUI victims are sharing their stories.

“My brother Joree was killed while walking on the sidewalk by an intoxicated driver,” said Natia Stanley, the sister of Joree Odabi.

“Sister to Michael Abbate, badge number 304. He was a Nevada Highway Patrolman who was killed by a drunk driver,” said sister of NHP officer hit and killed, Michelle Abbate.

“It’s time to start holding people accountable for their actions,” said Kipalee Prince whose husband was killed by a DUI driver.

“A life of a loved one is priceless,” Stanley said. The new legislation is facing an uphill climb though.

“This bill looks like it’s pretty much terminal,” Heverly said.

It’s stalled in the Senate right now where it still needs a vote in the finance committee then a vote on the floor. It would then need to pass a House committee and House floor vote before it goes to Gov. Joe Lombardo’s desk — all before the June 2 deadline.

Heverly tells me she believes there are few reasons why the bill is stalled and hasn’t been passed through yet.

She believes some lawmakers do not feel the impact of deadly DUI in the valley and believes if they sat down with a victim’s family or was involved in a crash, that would change.

Heverly also tells me it’s stalled because of the fiscal note attached to this bill. The Nevada Department of Corrections has a $2,202,549 fiscal note attached to it.

This is an estimation by the department of the financial impact this bill will have in future years due to a projected increase in offender population.

Heverly tells me she doesn’t believe that would be an issue and says that impact won’t be seen. She believes a stricter penalty will discourage drivers from committing DUI and will not increase offender population in prison, but rather decrease offenders.

She says despite the roadblocks, they’re still pushing forward.

“But again, we don’t give up hope,” Heverly said.

Heverly is encouraging people to call their lawmakers to pass the bill, as they are making a final push before the Monday deadline.

If SB 304 doesn’t get signed into law this year, Heverly tells me they will continue to bring this bill back every legislative session, until it’s passed.

