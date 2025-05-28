Des Moines police talk a man from the ledge of the top floor of a downtown parking ramp

By Marcus McIntosh

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — A tense situation unfolded in Des Moines on Sunday afternoon when a man perched precariously outside the guardrail of the 5th Avenue parking garage, drawing concerns that he might fall or jump.

“It was a pretty tense situation,” said Sgt. Paul Parizek, of the Des Moines Police Department.

Parizek described the scene as emotionally charged, with worried bystanders gathering below, some shouting unhelpful comments.

The first officer on the scene, a seasoned patrol veteran, quickly employed de-escalation tactics. Through patient listening, understanding and compassion, he established a rapport with the man to defuse the crisis.

This scenario highlighted the importance of de-escalation training performed by officers during their academy sessions.

As Parizek noted, such training is vital as it equips officers to handle a range of high-stakes situations.

A Metro STAR crisis negotiator eventually arrived but allowed the initial officer to retain control, offering support and guidance rather than taking the lead.

This collaborative approach showcased the value of trust and teamwork within the force.

Meanwhile, challenges arose as a crowd gathered below, with shouts of “don’t jump” adding to the tension.

Officers sought to keep the situation from becoming a “spectator sport,” emphasizing their mission of achieving the best outcome for the distressed individual.

The scene underscored the delicacy of balancing crowd management and crisis resolution in such incidents.

After approximately 90 minutes, the efforts paid off as the man safely climbed back over the guardrail. He was subsequently placed in an ambulance and taken for care.

If you or someone you know is facing mental health struggles, are in crisis or just need someone to talk to, there is help. The National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available by phone and text 24/7. Simply dial 988.

