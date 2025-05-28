Florida card shop scammed out of $8K in rare sports cards after stolen credit card purchase

By Madison Monroe Adams

Click here for updates on this story

CAPE CORAL, Florida (WBBH) — A local small business said a man walked into Legendary Collectibles on Northeast Pine Island Road and purchased six high-value sports cards — using a stolen credit card.

The man bought six cards. Among the items taken was a rare Kevin Durant rookie card, graded PSA 8 and serial numbered 8 of only 10 in existence. The card alone was valued at approximately $7,500, according to store owner Matthew Foster.

Surveillance video shows the suspect approaching the register and paying nearly $8,000 without hesitation. Foster said nothing about the transaction raised alarms initially.

“He didn’t act suspicious,” Foster recalled. “He drove a really nice truck, wore designer clothing, and talked like somebody normal. It surprised the hell out of us.”

It wasn’t until days later that Foster realized the man had used a stolen credit card. The legitimate cardholder disputed the charge and was refunded, but the shop was left empty-handed.

Now, Legendary Collectibles is out roughly $8,000 in merchandise — an especially painful blow for a small business.

“Our credit card machine is now frozen because of it, due to the fraud,” Foster added.

One of the cards sold belonged to an employee who had recently undergone a kidney transplant and had been trying to raise money while hospitalized.

“He has been in the hospital fighting for his life for the last three months, finally got to sell one of his big cards so he could get the money, he took his card and he lost out on the money as well,” said Foster.

Foster filed a report with Cape Coral Police on May 6. As of now, there have been no updates in the case.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.