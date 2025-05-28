From prison to produce: Freedom Farms helps reintegrate prisoners into society

By Rocky Walker

JACKSON COUNTY, Oregon (KDRV) — With the prison system often described as a revolving door, one organization is quite literally, sowing seeds of change.

Freedom Farms, a nonprofit based in Jackson County, is helping formerly incarcerated individuals transition back into society by teaching them how to grow, harvest, and sell produce.

Participants like Lindsey McNab are proof of the program’s impact. Just six months ago, McNab was behind bars. Now, she spends her days tending to bok choy, turnips, and asparagus, work that she says is helping her find a new sense of purpose.

“I do struggle on a daily basis with[thinking] ‘oh my gosh, I lost 16 months, Like, what do I need to do to make up for that?’ And there isn’t really anything I can do.” McNab said. “Working in a setting like this and this type of work in general forces you and teaches you to be more present.”

McNab said her time in prison offered few moments of peace or even daylight.

“The jail where I was at, we didn’t really even get to see outside. There were no windows and things,” she said. “So that in and of itself creates a lot of emotional, mental anxiety and stress.”

She did get reintroduced to farming through a prison garden program, a rare but meaningful opportunity that helped her cope.

Upon release, she found Freedom Farms, a sanctuary for former inmates ready to rebuild their lives.

“These are individuals that have been isolated, that have been banished from society,” said Sean Kelly, executive director of Freedom Farms.

Much of the healing work that is done comes from emotional regulation classes, wraparound support services, tai chi classes, trauma-informed meditation and the catharsis that nature can bring.

“Your breath is so dependent on plants and the earth, and it’s such an important thing to bring to our participants because they don’t treat themselves as sacred at all. They treat themselves really badly, really poorly. And so we try to instill in them that sense of sacredness.” Kelly said.

Freedom Farms not only teaches agricultural skills but also helps participants address emotional healing and reentry challenges. The success of the work shows for itself.

“Every person that’s come out here hasn’t returned to prison,” Kelly said.

The program has been running for three years, helping about 20 former inmates a year, as well as aiding youth in the justice system.

Michael Imel, another program participant, credits the farm with giving him a second chance.

“I’ve gotten a second chance in life and was able to get back on my feet and gain some direction,” Imel said. “It’s good for me. It’s kind of like a good exercise to feel part of the community again. To feel normal.”

Freedom Farms also breaks stigmas by encouraging community engagement. Participants sell their produce at local farmers markets, an experience that helps them reconnect with the public in a positive way.

“People just look at you a little differently,” said McNab. “There’s a lot of barriers presented that weren’t there before. And so getting to see this group of people who are just excited to interact with you and want to know more about you, it’s really great to have that opportunity.”

Imel touched on the stark difference between life in prison and life on the farm.

“You’re just kind of treated like an animal, in a cage. So [i’m] getting back out there and just starting over and living life man.”

Freedom Farms is doing more than growing vegetables; it’s cultivating dignity, healing, and hope, one harvest at a time.

