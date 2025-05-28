Human foot found on shore of lake

By Spencer Burt

Click here for updates on this story

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah (KSTU) — A dismembered foot was found on the shore of a lake in Utah, and police are trying to determine if it belongs to a fisherman who went missing more than 25 years ago.

The foot was found on May 16 on the shore of Fish Lake in Sevier County. According to an announcement released Tuesday by the sheriff’s office, a man was walking his dog when the dog picked up a shoe. When the man took the shoe from the dog, he saw what appeared to be a bone inside it.

Detectives responded to the scene, and the next morning, a search and rescue team went out to look for more remains or other evidence along the shore or in the water nearby. The search did not turn up anything, however.

The sheriff’s office said the Utah Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed that there was indeed a human foot in the shoe.

While it’s not yet known who the foot belonged to, detectives say they’re pursuing a particular case from 1997 as a possibility.

David M. White of Washington City, Utah, went missing in September 1997 while fishing on Fish Lake. His body was never found.

Officials say they have a DNA sample from one of White’s children and are sending it in for comparison to the foot.

They added that there are no other known missing person reports for people believed to be in the Fish Lake area.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.