Man in critical condition after being struck, dragged by vehicle

By Drew Scofield

AKRON, Ohio (WEWS) — A 41-year-old man is behind bars for allegedly attacking another man at an Akron gas station and then hitting and dragging him with a vehicle.

According to the Akron Police Department, it happened Sunday just before 4 p.m. at the Circle K located at 440 W. Market Street.

A preliminary investigation indicates the suspect assaulted a 50-year-old man, got into his vehicle and then struck him with it, police said. After being struck, the victim was dragged by the vehicle through the parking lot. The suspect then fled the scene.

A video of the incident circulated on social media. Police located the suspect shortly thereafter and took him into custody.

The suspect is currently being held at the Summit County Jail on a felonious assault charge, police said.

The victim is currently in critical condition, according to police.

Akron Police issued the following statement:

“The video circulating on social media is disturbing and painful to watch. I want the community to know that we find this disturbing as well and we share their concern. Our thoughts are with the victim, and we are praying for his recovery as he battles for his life. We are thankful that our Major Crimes Unit detectives acted quickly to identify and arrest the suspect. We remain committed to pursuing justice in this case. We appreciate the community’s support and ask that you keep the victim in your prayers.”

