Months-long undercover operation at game room leading to arrest of Cronica founder

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) — A multi-month police investigation into alleged illegal gambling operations led to last week’s arrest of Corpus Christi Cronica founder Eric Tunchez.

An affidavit obtained by KRIS 6 News details an undercover investigation conducted by the Corpus Christi Police Department’s Narcotics and Vice Investigations Division between January and May at Lucky Panda Game Room, located at 5202 Ayers Street.

According to the affidavit, the investigation began on January 16, 2025, when detectives received information about suspected illegal gambling at the Ayers Street location.

Court documents show that undercover officers made multiple visits to the establishment, documenting gambling activities. During a January 23 visit, officers observed players exchanging cash for gaming credits and receiving monetary payouts for winnings, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, undercover officers also received cash payments for winnings.

Tunchez is listed as the operator and owner of Lucky Panda Game Room. A City of Corpus Christi Commercial Building Permit Application dated January 22, 2025, identifies Tunchez as the “Owner/Contractor.”

Additionally, a Nueces County Assumed Name Record Certificate shows Tunchez signed as the business owner on March 20, 2025, court documents state.

The investigation also identified Jessica Perez as a co-defendant who handled monetary transactions at the location, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit alleges that Tunchez operated the establishment “with the intent to establish, maintain, or participate in a combination” that violated Texas gambling laws.

Last week, following his arrest, Tunchez posted a statement on the Corpus Christi Cronica Facebook page calling his arrest “not just an attack on me but on the very principles of cultural competence, fairness, and transparency we fight for every day.”

Tunchez characterized the charges as a “calculated move by political opponents” and stated that past legal challenges “have only made me tougher.”

The charges against Tunchez include:

State Jail Felony for engaging in organized criminal activity ($25,000 bond) Misdemeanor for intentionally or knowingly operating a game room ($10,000 bond) Misdemeanor for gambling promotion ($10,000 bond) Misdemeanor for possession of gambling device paraphernalia ($10,000 bond) Misdemeanor for keeping a gambling place ($10,000 bond)

