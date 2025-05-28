Pacers roll out the gold carpet for fan pelted with trash in New York

By WRTV Staff

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The Pacers gave one fan the surprise of a lifetime ahead of Game 4.

After the New York Knicks defeated the Boston Celtics to move on to the Eastern Conference Finals, Knicks fans harassed Hans Perez, who was walking the streets of New York wearing a Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton jersey.

They pelted him with trash, heckled him and chased him through the streets.

Ahead of Game 4, the Pacers rolled out the gold carpet and gave him an extra dose of Hoosier hospitality, according to the team.

Perez, a firefighter, landed in Indianapolis Tuesday morning and was greeted by the Indianapolis Fire Department. IFD escorted Perez by a firetruck to the Bottleworks Hotel downtown.

The Blue and Gold welcome wagon was there to greet Perez, including the Pacemates and Boomer.

Pacers’ star Tyrese Haliburton gifted Perez tickets to Game 4.

Perez expressed his appreciation for the Pacers.

“I just want to thank you. I really appreciate all the love. I love the Pacers, I love the city of Indiana,” Perez said through a smile. “After this welcome, and you guys bringing me like this, this is awesome. I love this and I appreciate this.”

The Pacers take on the Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday. Tip-off is at 8 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers lead the Knicks in the series 2-1.

