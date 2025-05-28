Why St. George police went into wrong home in search for stabbing victim

By Michael Martin

ST. GEORGE, Utah (KSTU) — Police in southern Utah have confirmed to FOX 13 News that they accidentally broke into the wrong home during a search for the victim of a stabbing attack last week. The St. George Police Department said it is now working with the residents of the home to make things right.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, police were called to a home early Saturday after neighbors reported a woman covered in blood running from door to door.

When police arrived in the area, they began searching for the victim, and according to the department, officers breached a door they believed the victim was behind, due to blood being spotted.

However, once the door was opened, they were alerted by other officers that the victim had been found in another location.

The victim told officers that she had been stabbed by 72-year-old Keith Dee Johnson, whom she had been caring for as part of her job with a caregiving service.

Officers made contact with the victim’s manager, who provided the address where Johnson lived. Upon arrival, they found the front door open, with blood on the front of the building, and within the front room. Johnson was located on the second floor. When officers were taking him into custody, Johnson violently resisted, saying “she attacked me” unprompted.

Officers also note that Johnson was found with several packed bags, they believe were going to be used to hide.

