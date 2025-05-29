24 abandoned campfires discovered in Colorado over Memorial Day weekend

By Jennifer McRae

Colorado (KCNC) — U.S. Forest Service firefighters discovered dozens of campfires in Colorado that had been abandoned over Memorial Day weekend. Firefighters engaged in fire prevention patrols in the Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands.

During the patrols, they found 24 abandoned campfires, which can lead to multiple escaped wildfires, according to fire crews.

While on patrol, firefighters also responded to four wildfires in the forest. One was caused by lightning and the others were determined to be human-caused. Crews said the wildfires were quickly contained.

The PSICC is located about 40 miles southwest of Denver.

The Forest Service wants to remind campers and recreationists that everyone must do their part to keep a wildfire from starting.

“While the vast majority of forest visitors camp responsibly, it takes only one spark, from recreational target shooting, dragging chains or an abandoned campfire, in the wrong place at the wrong time to put human lives, natural and cultural resources and infrastructure at risk,” the Forest Service said in a statement.

The Forest Service recommends:

Building your campfire in an area cleared of vegetation Never abandon or leave a campfire unattended Always have plenty of water and a shovel nearby When it’s time to leave, extinguish your campfire by drowning, stirring, and repeating until it’s the consistency of a mud pie and cold to the touch

If forest and grassland visitors come across an abandoned campfire, the Forest Service recommends to extinguish the fire if possible. If not, call and report it to the local PSICC nonemergency number at 719-553-1400.

