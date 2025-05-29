Baltimore, Anne Arundel County police support fallen officer’s daughter at high school graduation

By Greg Ng

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — A contingent of police officials stood in support of a fallen officer’s daughter at her high school graduation.

“We had the honor of standing beside Milada ‘Millie’ Taylor as she celebrated a major milestone – her high school graduation,” Anne Arundel County police posted on X.

Cpl. Bennet, Cpl. Randle, Cpl. Ott and Sgt. Daughters escorted Millie, who is the daughter of Baltimore City police Officer Forrest “Dino” Taylor. The officials were joined by reserve officers with a family connection and members of Officer Taylor’s former unit and others from BPD.

“Together, they ensured Millie was surrounded by the support of her extended police family,” Anne Arundel County police posted on X.

Officers also flanked Millie in 2018 as she graduated from her fifth-grade class at Point Pleasant Elementary School, and it’s something they did for Millie’s brother, Tristin, when he graduated elementary school.

Officer Taylor died in 2012 after complications from surgery in what police considered a line-of-duty death. The Annapolis native was also an ordained minister and a member of the Archangel Riders Motorcycle Club of Elkridge.

