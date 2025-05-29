Ceremony honors 101-Year-Old WWII veteran for decades of military service

By Heidi Kirk, WRAL reporter

Click here for updates on this story

ROCKY MOUNT, North Carolina (WRAL) — A 101-year-old World War II Veteran was honored for his service in Rocky Mount on Thursday.

Bronis Avent served in both the Army and the Air Force for a collective 22 years.

Ann Rouse, Avent’s daughter, said this is the first time she has been able to see her dad honored.

“It means a lot to my dad,” she said.

He served in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

Rouse said her dad was in the military during many of her formative years. She said she remembers his serving well.

“My dad was in the military when I was in high school, so he missed a lot of my events, like graduation because he was overseas, so I never got a chance to see him being honored, and today was just so special,” she said.

Several other members of Avent’s family, as well as other attendees from the assisted living facility where the event was held and Congressman Don Davis, joined the ceremony.

At the end of the ceremony, Congressman Davis sang Avent a happy early birthday. He turns 102 in September.

Avent is a man of few words at his age. We asked him what it meant to have the ceremony.

“It’s quite an honor,” Avent said.

Rouse said her dad was always proud of the time he served.

“[My dad] thought it was a privilege to be able to serve in the military,” said Rouse.

Avent was given a special pin and an American flag in recognition of his service.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.