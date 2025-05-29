ICE shares video of immigration arrests in Baltimore

By Tara Lynch

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — A video posted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) showed agents in Baltimore arresting several people on May 20.

ICE said a tip led them to a Home Depot in a shopping center on Eastern Avenue, where five people were arrested for allegedly being in the U.S. illegally.

The video was posted to social media on May 27. It captured the moments as ICE agents jumped out of a pick-up truck at the “big-box home improvement store” and detained several people.

The agents were heard telling the group to stay down, show their hands and be quiet.

Immigration advocates consider legal action:

CASA, an immigration advocacy group, said the group of people was likely outside the Home Depot to find work. CASA said that if there was any wrongdoing by the officers, the organization would consider legal action.

“The law is clear that they must have probable cause to arrest someone,” said Ama Frimpong, a legal director for CASA. “Here in this case, we have no idea whether or not they do. My understanding is that what they claimed is that someone sent a tip. We don’t know what this tip is. We don’t know what exactly they are claiming happened.”

Due process under U.S. Constitution:

Since the mistaken deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a man who entered the U.S. illegally and lived in Maryland, there has been a growing debate about who is entitled to due process and what violates a person’s constitutional rights.

“The constitution is clear,” Frimpong said. “The Fifth Amendment of the Constitution is clear. Due process is something we are all guaranteed under the Constitution.”

Abrego Garcia was arrested by ICE agents in March after leaving his sheet metal apprenticeship job in Baltimore. He was deported to a prison in El Salvador.

Immigration advocates and Maryland lawmakers have been calling on the Trump administration to return Abrego Garcia. A federal judge and the Supreme Court have ordered the facilitation of Abrego Garcia’s return.

Baltimore community reacts to video:

A community member told WJZ off-camera that he didn’t know the five people arrested near the Baltimore Home Depot, but said that it’s a difficult situation.

Another man, who owns a business nearby, said these videos create uncertainty in the community, where people are afraid to leave home. Now, he says he is losing customers.

WJZ reached out to ICE Baltimore for additional comment but has not yet heard back.

