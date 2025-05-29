‘It was shocking’: Wisconsin homeowner’s house listed for rent by a stranger

By Kendall Keys

RACINE, Wisconsin (WISN) — Someone is advertising a Racine home online as a “rent to own” property. The owner reached out to WISN 12 News, saying she already lives there and it is not for rent.

“It was shocking. It was really, really shocking,” Shelly Benning said. “When someone comes up to your door and says, ‘Hey, is this place for rent?'”

Benning said strangers have come knocking on her front door, asking to tour the house after seeing it listed for rent online. She said it’s happened multiple times, and there’s still an active listing for the property on Facebook Marketplace.

The seller is asking for $650 a month to rent the two bedroom, one bathroom home. Benning said her mortgage is more than double that amount. The listing is complete with photos of the inside of the home that are not accurate.

“The one for 650 had a totally different interior, totally different,” Benning said.

Benning said when she messaged to question the listing, the account provided her a number to call. WISN 12 News called it and asked if the property was available.

“So sorry about this property, ma’am. I’m so sorry. There is someone who is already inquiring about this and in the process for application,” a woman said.

When asked if the listing was fake, or if it ever existed in the first place, the woman apologized for the inconvenience, and the call cut off.

Benning said she reported the listing to Racine police, and officers told her to report the fake listings to Facebook.

“I want something to be done. I don’t want people to be scammed out of money,” Benning said. “No one should have to suffer because someone else wants to make a quick buck.”

Racine police confirmed they investigated the case, but said because there was not any evidence of money being stolen, it was not considered a crime.

