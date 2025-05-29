Man charged with assaulting flight attendant, forcing emergency landing

By KAKE News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

WICHITA, Kansas (KAKE) — The Department of Justice says a Wichita man has been arrested and charged by federal criminal complaint for allegedly assaulting a crew member on a flight from Bradley International Airport in Hartford County, Connecticut, on Tuesday night.

The DOJ says 24-year-old Julius Jordan Priester of Wichita, Kansas, was a passenger on American Airlines Flight 3359 that departed from Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, at approximately 9:30 p.m., bound for Chicago.

Thirty minutes to an hour into the flight, Priester stood up, began to take off his shirt, then ran to the back of the plane yelling, “Help me.” He then grabbed a flight attendant, who was seated, shouted “you’re coming with me,” and forcefully brought the victim to the ground.

Priester then attempted to drag the victim up the aisle, according to the DOJ.

With the assistance of intervening passengers, Priester was returned to his seat, where he continued to act erratically and made incoherent statements.

The captain declared an emergency and the flight was diverted back to Bradley Airport. After the plane landed safely at Bradley, Priester was removed by Connecticut State Police and taken by ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation.

Priester appeared Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas O. Farrish in Hartford. He is detained pending a bond hearing that is scheduled for May 30.

The complaint charges Priester with interference with flight crew members and attendants, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years.

U.S. Attorney Sullivan stressed that a complaint is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. Charges are only allegations, and each defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

This matter is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the assistance of the Connecticut State Police. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Neeraj N. Patel.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.