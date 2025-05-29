Manhunt expands for ‘sociopath’ ex-police chief who escaped Arkansas prison

By Adam Roberts, Chip Scarborough, Abner Sosa

Click here for updates on this story

CALICO ROCK, Arkansas (KHBS) — The FBI is offering a reward of “up to $10,000” for information leading to the arrest of Grant Hardin, a former police chief who escaped from prison while serving time for murder and rape.

The Arkansas Department of Corrections said Wednesday that teams are searching in Faulkner County after receiving a tip on the whereabouts of Grant Hardin, who escaped from the Calico Rock prison on Sunday.

Former police chief and convicted killer and rapist Grant Hardin escaped from a prison in northern Arkansas on Sunday afternoon. The so-called “Devil in the Ozarks” has been called “extremely dangerous” by former Benton County prosecutor Nathan Smith:

“He’s a sociopath… He’s extremely dangerous. He’s already proven that he has no moral core.”

Latest highlights:

– The FBI announced a reward of “up to $10,000” for information leading to Hardin’s arrest.

– The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office said deputies assisted U.S. Marshals and Arkansas Department of Corrections in following up on a potential lead in the area of Hwy 65 and Cadron Bridge. The office said the area has since been cleared, and the credibility of the lead is still under investigation.

– The weather has hurt search efforts.

– Law enforcement worries that Hardin is dangerous. “He has nothing to lose at this point,” Champion said.

– The search area has been expanded, but law enforcement assumes Hardin is still in northern Arkansas.

– There haven’t been any sightings or leads that have panned out.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.