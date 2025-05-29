Pennsylvania house hit with dozens of bullets, one just inches away from sleeping child

By Sarah Metts

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — On Wednesday, a neighborhood in Lancaster County woke up to the sound of gunfire.

Lancaster Township police say multiple shots were fired at a home on Deep Hollow Lane around 2:30 a.m. They are calling it a targeted attack.

“A few did penetrate into the residence, and one of the bullets actually was inches away from a child and their mother while they were sleeping in the bedroom,” Detective Josh Whiteside said.

David Prince lives inside the home with his family.

“If anything would have happened to my kids or my grandkids for something we know nothing about, I would have lost my mind,” Prince said.

Prince said he initially thought the loud bang was thunder, but then he realized it was gunshots and called 911.

“It’s a lot to process,” Prince said. “And we have no idea why.”

Luckily, no one was injured.

Prince’s home does have physical damage, including multiple bullet holes through the front door, and a car window was shattered.

Detectives believe many of the bullets ricocheted off the home due to its stone siding.

Prince said his family is shaken up from the situation.

“It’s going to be rough, but we went out and are getting cameras here soon,” Prince said. “That’s all we can do for now.”

Lancaster Township police have ramped up patrols in the area to prevent any retaliation.

Whiteside says they are actively following suspect leads, hoping to resolve it soon.

